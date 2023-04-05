⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (5 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Gryanikovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Also during the day, actions of five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were foiled close to Novosyolovskoye, Rozovka, Artemovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Masyutovka and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).





💥 More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks have been eliminated in this area during the day.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces thwarted a counter-attack of the enemy close to Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), and also hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Over 80 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to two armoured personnel carriers, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and D-30 howitzer over the past 24 hours.





💥 In these directions, the enemy has lost up to 410 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries during the day.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Nikolskoye and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic). Also during the day, actions of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were foiled close to Vladimirovka, Mirnoye, and Nikolskoye.





◽️ During the day in these directions, the enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured vehicle, two pick-up trucks, and two ammunition depots of AFU units in near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 89 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 112 areas during the day. The command and observation posts of the 110th Mechanised Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit in the areas of Lastochkino and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has downed one MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence forces shot down 13 HIMARS MLRS shells and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day. Russian air defence means have intercepted 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novoselovka, Petrovskoye, Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Shcherbaki, Chubarevka (Zaporozhye region), Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region), Velykyy Vyselok (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Varvarovka, and Kudryashovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 406 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,545 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,078 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,504 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,302 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.