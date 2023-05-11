1800's #History #Architecture: BD&C. #Solutions: We Solved That Already.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:1800's #History #Architecture: BD&C. Q: How'd they do it? A: Ref: Invention of MASS PRODUCTION. ex: 1892 World's Fair, Chicago, Historic Victorian #RVA example.
WE SOLVED THAT ALREADY. The "bug" is dead. #SpellsBroken. aetheric energy VS Modern Steam-Turbine-generated energy; ex: The Damascus Battery, example, Community Homestead #MicroGrid #GoldenEra Building Council #GEBC #LEEED #Sustainability #BlackShelf tech, Magnetic energy "B" waves conversion to electric energy physics; harmonic and un-harmonic buildings, giants, #5GW, Psychological Warfare, loopholes in DOT, FAA regulations are the pre-2029 #Transportation solution, after all that "Shredding Red Tape" we can get some... liftoff.
#LIVESTREAM
#Solutions : We already solved that!
Srong Wichu! Srong Wichu! tee
#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.