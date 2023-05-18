© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artillery of the 6th Army of the Western Group destroyed a large warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
So, what is known at the moment about the night attack on Ukraine:
◼️Kiev and region. Attacks on the Darnitsky, Desnyansky and Dnieper regions. Destruction of objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, getting into warehouses with equipment.
◼️Odessa - the destruction of one warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 20 AFU.
◼️Kherson - many arrivals, information on objects is being checked
In addition, explosions were reported in Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.