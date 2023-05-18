Artillery of the 6th Army of the Western Group destroyed a large warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

So, what is known at the moment about the night attack on Ukraine:

◼️Kiev and region. Attacks on the Darnitsky, Desnyansky and Dnieper regions. Destruction of objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, getting into warehouses with equipment.

◼️Odessa - the destruction of one warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 20 AFU.

◼️Kherson - many arrivals, information on objects is being checked

In addition, explosions were reported in Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.



