VAX POISONED YOUTUBE CEO AND SON 100% DESTROYED BY PFIZER

REST IN PEACE Susan Wojcicki. Her son, Marco Troper, died a short while ago, as well: https://old.bitchute.com/video/f2e44rhK4CzA/ He was an athelte. Played tennis. Mainstream media says that he overdosed. That's probably a lie. It's the same mainstream media that said that there was an insurrection, that COVID is real and that Kamala Harris is popular. They cannot be trusted, at all, obviously.
###
Marco Troper. Rest in peace.
###
"UC COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement"
https://uhs.berkeleyDOTedu/requirements/covid19
###
Susan Wojcicki @SusanWojcicki "At YouTube, we're committed to using our platform's reach to help make the science of COVID-19 vaccines easy to understand and accessible to people around the world. Here's the latest from Dr. Garth Graham, who leads YouTube's Health efforts"
https://twitter.com/susanwojcicki/status/1372694902677540864
###
Stevie Wonder Superstition
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0CFuCYNx-1g
###
Download:
https://zggg98sgwbg1gh.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/f2e44rhK4CzA.mp4
Download uncompressed: