Shocking Stats and Simple Solutions to America’s Obesity Crisis - Dr. David Sherer

Our American diet is filled to the brim with junk foods and unnecessary sweet treats - and it’s this overload of over-the-top food choices that is contributing to an epidemic of obesity in America. Dr. David Sherer is a physician, author, and inventor from Washington, D.C., area who is passionate about helping people learn to eat better to plan for and maintain their long term health. Obesity and weight problems have doubled since the 1970s, and at least 20 percent of children are now obese, he shares. “Our country is heading down a path of illness - chronic illness,” he warns. David explains why processed foods and junk foods are “garbage” and how they contribute to pain, disease, and cancer. He advises getting away from eating poorly and getting on the right track with your health to live a long prosperous life.









TAKEAWAYS





A full 20 percent of the federal budget goes to healthcare, yet America has some of the poorest health outcomes in the world





We live in an increasingly unnatural world with unnatural food sources that are toxic to our bodies





Run from processed foods, get active, and embrace a healthy diet that is simple, colorful, and naturally occurs in God’s creation





20 percent of Americans are on five or more medications









