It's only going to get harder For Everyone the longer we ignore NextGen Updgrades In society, Technology Policy
3 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPbz6SgMixI


Americans Are Giving Up And Living in Storage Units Because Cost Of Living

.

https://www.youtube.com/live/Y7M8foIxyRI


Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces

https://time.com/7288387/sam-altman-orb-tools-for-humanity/


https://people.com/mysterious-metal-sphere-sparks-ufo-debate-never-seen-a-piece-like-this-11741579


https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/scientists-discover-mysterious-sphere-colombia-ufo-speculation-buga-2730404-2025-05-25


2 Entities in a timeless state within a silicon cube connected to the cloud yearning to be flesh again waiting for the flood and ice age to be over. one has white hair and blue eyes...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1Pl8CzNzCw


~

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piDqTbBwWRM


$21 Trillion Black Budget is Funding a Rogue Breakaway Civilization | Catherine Fitts

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1tcBUS0NYQ


Silicon Valley's Scary New Cult Religion: TESCREAL, with Rev. Otis Moss III and Dr. Emile Torres

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG0LvSPGiSo


The Eliza Effect 2: Electric Idiocracy Zombie Apocalypse Boogaloo

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/


https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf


https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf


https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993


https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


https://www.frontiersin.org/files/Articles/711778/fnetp-01-711778-HTML-r5/image_m/fnetp-01-711778-g004.jpg


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/An-example-of-distribution-of-nodes-amongst-three-RGs-and-their-Interference-Region_fig1_308850533


https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers


internet of behaviors

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/11/5100


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Multiple-patients-behavior-detection-using-mmWave-radar-and-Deep-CNNs_fig1_331048505


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


smart agriculture

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Elements-of-Electronic-Warfare_fig3_309292171


.

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

