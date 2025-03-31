10 min Spaghetti HACK

It’s Time Tip Tuesday where I take one of my already quick and easy Loaded Potato meals, and hack it so it can be ready with just 5-10 minutes of work time. Today: 10 minute Meaty Spaghetti Hack!

Have zero time to make dinner after you get home from a busy day but know Spaghetti is your families favorite? I've got the hack for you to have a delicious meal of meaty spaghetti from cold water to ready to eat in 10 minutes total!!

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/meaty-spaghetti

First, all my Loaded Potato meals are made using only canned and shelf stable items so rest assured, you will NEVER EVER have to worry about thawing the meat, or dicing a million veggies to have a delicious healthy budget friendly dinner on the table. With only a handful of pantry staples, including a can of chili (no beans), a jar of spaghetti sauce, and some dehydrated onions, you can whip up a delicious, no-fuss spaghetti dinner.

This hack takes 30 extra seconds in the morning, or so easy, your kids can do it when they get home from school. Watch the video and find out.

