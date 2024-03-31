BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Targeted Individuals: Animated faces, Cops, Partial Truths, Military Industrial Complex Issues
Timothy Darrell Young B.S., M.P.A.

Please use a VPN or Tor Browser for your safety.

Main Portal to Digital Assets: https://www.blueoregon.com/author/tim-young/

& Member of Targeted Justice: https://www.targetedjustice.com/


"One can envision the development of electromagnetic energy sources, the output of which can be pulsed, shaped, and focused, that can couple with the human body in a fashion that will allow one to prevent voluntary muscular movements, control emotions (and thus actions), produce sleep, transmit suggestions, interfere with both short-term and long-term memory, produce and experience set, and delete an experience set. It would also appear possible to create high fidelity speech in the human body, raising the possibility of covert suggestion and psychological direction...Thus, it may be possible to 'talk' to selected adversaries in a fashion that would be most disturbing to them."


-United States Air Force Scientific Advisory Board
New World Vistas: Air and Space Power for the 21st Century

military industrial complexcopsremote neural monitoringproject bluebeampartial truthstim young oregontimothy darrell young bs mpatim young targeted individualtimothy darrell young bs mpa targeted individualtim young blue oregon
