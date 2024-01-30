Don’t Be Fooled By Government's Economic Numbers

This Is What Countries Do When Their Economies Are Slowing
* They start sh!t — and there’s a lot of sh!t going on.
* Another $1T was tacked on to America’s national debt in the past 4 months to goose GDP higher.
* The gubment also understated inflation to arrive at ‘better-than-expected’ 3.3% GDP growth in 4Q 2023.
* It doesn’t add up.
* This is not the first time they have goosed inflation numbers.
Hedgeye Risk Management | The Macro Show (29 January 2024)
https://app.hedgeye.com/insights/145528-mccullough-reckless-government-spending-made-up-numbers-b-s-gdp
