Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don’t Be Fooled By Government's Economic Numbers
This Is What Countries Do When Their Economies Are Slowing

* They start sh!t — and there’s a lot of sh!t going on.

* Another $1T was tacked on to America’s national debt in the past 4 months to goose GDP higher.

* The gubment also understated inflation to arrive at ‘better-than-expected’ 3.3% GDP growth in 4Q 2023.

* It doesn’t add up.

* This is not the first time they have goosed inflation numbers.


Hedgeye Risk Management | The Macro Show (29 January 2024)

https://app.hedgeye.com/insights/145528-mccullough-reckless-government-spending-made-up-numbers-b-s-gdp

