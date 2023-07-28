BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Debunking Covid Animal Myths & Theories | Dr. Steven Quay & Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
148 followers
0
31 views • 07/28/2023

Steven Quay is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions.He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and was on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. His contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,600 times.

He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented.

His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide.


https://drquay.com/corona-virus/

https://t.co/K7oWzsuhlO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDndE432GpU


Visit: maryamhenein.com & thehivewisdom.com

Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/

Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere

Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein

Show Your Support: https://www.givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

