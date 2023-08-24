OTTAWA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED FOR INVESTIGATING V A X INJURIES - PLUS WORLD HEADLINES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Ottawa #Police Arrested And Put One Of Their Own Officers ON TRIAL Because She Investigated DEAD CHILDREN Killed by the JAB!The Kevin J. Johnston Show
Special Guests: Former Detective and Police Policy Expert DONALD BEST
PLUS: "Mike In The Night" - MIKE MARTINS!
7PM #Calgary Time | 9PM #Toronto Time
