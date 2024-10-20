BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Assange's father: US government subjects American people to unimaginable ‘density of propaganda’ - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
104 views • 7 months ago

❗️Assange's father: US government subjects American people to unimaginable ‘density of propaganda’❗️ (it's his first time in Russia)

Very few people realize the “density of propaganda” in the United States, says John Shipton, WikiLeaks Party founder and father of Julian Assange. 

“The density of propaganda and the willingness of the government and its institutions to delude the people and mislead the people is completely ruthless,” he tells Sputnik. 

The US government, Shipton explains, actively resists efforts by American people to express their own opinions via social media, with Washington insisting on a “unity of policy.” As the option of ensuring the populace’s obedience by siccing the military on them is unavailable to a democratic government, Washington employs media to convince people to follow its policies, Shipton says. 

“This is a really important understanding to understand how a government or in a contemporary state institutes its policies,” he suggests. Shipton also remarks that “the US government as an empire” understands that “the state is the highest form of human organization” and thus “makes every effort to demoralize institutions of state in those countries that it wants to vassalize.” 

“So you can see in the EU is now a contention between the declarations of the EU and those states within the EU,” he remarks. While people such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico strive to maintain the “quality” of their respective states, Brussels attempts to keep them in line by threatening to withhold their own money. 

“The centralized distribution of money for the European Bank, the European Community Bank, ECB, it is all of the state's money goes into the ECB and then it's redistributed to those states,” Shipton points out. “This gives the ECB and the EU enormous power and removes a fundamental power from those states so involved the ability to raise your own money. If you can't raise your own money, you cannot improve the quality of your people by directing funds to those areas that will improve those qualities.”

Interview by Sputnik

