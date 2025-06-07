ESPN reporter destroyed by VAXX induced CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SportsCenter' host Jay Harris announces prostate cancer diagnosis
Jun 5, 2025
ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Jay Harris shares a personal update that he hopes will inspire men, especially Black men, to take a closer look at their health.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=FCdDXXBoPt0
###
ESPN today debuted a new PSA as part of Disney’s commitment to the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, “It’s Up To You.”
The PSA will run across ESPN’s TV, digital, and radio platforms in both English and Spanish. Lending their voices to the PSAs are SportsCenter anchors Toni Collins and Jay Harris.
https://www.espnfrontrowDOTcom/2021/03/get-in-the-game-espn-debuts-new-psa-in-support-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-education-initiative-its-up-to-you/
###
Two former employees sue ESPN over COVID vaccine mandate
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/11/23 9:39 PM ET
Two former ESPN employees have sued the network and its parent company, Walt Disney, over their terminations in 2021 after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a complaint filed in a Connecticut court on Wednesday, former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and longtime producer Beth Faber alleged that the company made “no serious attempt” to accommodate their COVID-19 exemption requests.
https://thehillDOTcom/homenews/media/3809693-two-former-employees-sue-espn-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/