June 7, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Kiev's army loses 15 hundred troops in one day alone, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. This comes as Ukrainian journalists reveal an organ trafficking scheme involving Kiev's medical officials. South Africa's ANC party reaches across the aisle to form a new government after losing a parliamentary majority for the first time in thirty years. An IDF strike kills 40 displaced Palestinians, leaving dozens more wounded. As similar attacks on UN facilities increase, Washington justifies Israel's targeting of civilians.