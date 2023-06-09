Oklahoma Teachers Unions Declare War On GOP For Calling Out Woke Ideology | Ep. 146

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teachers union bosses and the broader education establishment are declaring war on Oklahoma’s superintendent of Public Instruction, blasting his efforts to empower parents and reward successful teachers.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023