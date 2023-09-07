Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 - Donald Trump Finally Does a U-Turn on His Vaccine's Injury and Death Data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week we have seen the re-emergence of the Coronavirus Psyop. The Mockingbird Media are starting to sound the alarms for more lockdowns and mask wearing mandates. Sacrificial media lambs Jill Biden and Whoopi Goldberg have both tested positive for the Covid and have gone into shelter-in-place. Finally, Donald Trump admitted to Tudor Dixon this week on her Podcast that if he was re-elected President of the United States he would mandate Big Pharma to release their numbers on adverse reactions (including death) as they related to the impact (positive or negative) to their Coronavirus Vaccines.
Related links:
Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/president-trump-addresses-vaccine-adverse-events-first-time/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=breaking
The Republican Brief:
https://republicbrief.com/trump-finally-addresses-it-for-the-first-time-makes-stern-demand/
My Social Media:
Contact me via email: [email protected]
My Video Sharing Channel Links:
A Dose of Canadian Truth
YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth
Global Agenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda
My Social Media Links:
Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Global Agenda on Locals
https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda