If You're Not Doing THIS, Then You're NOT a Christian! | Three-Legged Stool Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do you consider a Christian to be? Someone who goes to church? Someone who abides by "The Golden Rule?" What if I told you that a Christian is not anything that has to do with our behavior? Watch the video to learn more about the "Three-legged stool," which is the basis for a Christian!
👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik
#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith