BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You're Not Doing THIS, Then You're NOT a Christian! | Three-Legged Stool Explained
Tursla
Tursla
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 12 months ago

What do you consider a Christian to be? Someone who goes to church? Someone who abides by "The Golden Rule?" What if I told you that a Christian is not anything that has to do with our behavior? Watch the video to learn more about the "Three-legged stool," which is the basis for a Christian!


👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik


#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith

Keywords
biblegodjesusbible studysinchristianprayerfaithsdarighteousnesssinschristian witnessrelationship with godthe golden rulefruits of the spiritrighteousness by faithsalvation by faith95 thesesturslarighteousness by faith sdarighteousness messagerighteousness of faithrighteousness in the bibleovercome sinthree legged stool
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy