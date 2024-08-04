BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✈️💥Massive explosion at Ukrainian positions in "New York", Donetsk. Presumably a FAB glide bomb
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
2
212 views • 9 months ago

✈️💥Massive explosion at Ukrainian positions in "New York," Donetsk. Presumably a FAB glide bomb.

This was added about this video:

Russian public pages write that this is a blow from the KAB.

Let us remind you that there are battles in the city, the Russian army is storming it.

Adding about this video:

A military expert explained the origin of a giant mushroom of smoke over New York, similar to an atomic explosion

After a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces, a giant mushroom of smoke rose over the village of New York in the Donbass, similar to the consequences of an atomic explosion. Military expert Vasily Dandykin suggested in a conversation that the Russian military had identified and destroyed a large Ukrainian Armed Forces warehouse with ammunition:

 “It is likely that the Russian military struck one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ warehouses. Judging by the explosion, a large amount of ammunition was stored there. The village is large, there is a decent number of Ukrainian forces there. This is an indicator of the clear and coordinated work of reconnaissance and strike groups of the Russian Armed Forces. We are cutting off supply routes, destroying warehouses, and it is difficult to fight without ammunition. We could hit with anything: artillery, a drone, an aerial bomb. This effect most likely did not come from our weapons, but from what was stored in the warehouse.”



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
