Nearly a Year Ago, Netflix Released Its Initial Trailer for the Film Athena
About a future civil war that commences when African and Arab immigrants begin rioting after an Algerian youth is shot dead at the hands of the police.
Fast forward to today and the events of Athena are taking place before our very eyes...
Source @Real World News