20 warships & 3K sailors blast mock targets in Russia’s Baltic Fleet drills

20 warships and 3K sailors blast mock targets in Russia’s Baltic Fleet drills
Bringing out AK-630 cannon to tackle boat drones with punishing fire.
Adding:
Simultaneous Russia and NATO drills are fraught with RISKS, provocations possible – Bild
Next week NATO exercises will kick off, as Russia started its own 'a month earlier than usual'
Bild right to be worried?