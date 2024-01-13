2024-1-13 scriptures and prep info for those who are new to God's calendar

If you are new to this, this will give you some insight on the reasons and the scriptures. Watch this before watching the next video post....2024-1-13 how to calculate God's calendar for yourself........and this will give you the background info you need.





If you already know that we are supposed to keep these, and are familiar with the scriptures, then skip to the next video if you want, and that will teach you how to calculate the days for yourselves. Everyone needs to know how to do it for themselves, and according to God's commands for how we are to do it. Once you learn, teach you child to do it too, so they know.







