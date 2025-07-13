The Changing Face of the Heartland: South Asian and Middle Eastern Migration to Nebraska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Asians and Middle Easterners have moved to Nebraska, arriving through legal visas, refugee programs, and unchecked borders. Their growing presence in Omaha, marked by distinct cultural practices, sparks tension with locals. Shaped by policy failures, this demographic shift challenges Nebraska’s identity, with enforcement unlikely to reverse it.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#NebraskaImmigration #SouthAsianDiaspora #MiddleEasternMigration #1965ImmigrationAct #CulturalShift