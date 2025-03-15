© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Musk unmasks Dems' plan for America: PERMANENT BLUE SOCIALIST STATE via giant election scam - Joe Rogan clip
The Democrats are striving to create an eternal one-party system in the US by buying voters, Elon Musk said in an interview with prominent podcaster Joe Rogan.
Here’s a breakdown of the Dems' alleged plan if Harris won the 2024 election:
1️⃣Import and legalize enough illegal immigrants to flip 7 key swing states blue
2️⃣Win the US presidency, the House and the Senate
3️⃣Make Washington DC and Puerto Rico new Democrat-aligned US states
4️⃣Pack the US Supreme Court with Democrat justices
5️⃣Keep importing illegals to cement their grip on all three branches of power
“The reason I went so hardcore for Trump was because to me this was a fork in the road,” Musk said. “This is why the Democrat machine is so INTENT ON DESTROYING ME”.
From @ geopolitics_live