Marines of the legendary 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet expressed their support for Putin & Prigozhin Accepted Belarus proposal, to Stop the Wagner Movement & steps to De-Escalate Tensions

Marines of the legendary 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet expressed their support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on him to put an end to this turmoil.

Lukashenko, in agreement with the President of Russia, held talks with Prigozhin

Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the Wagner movement in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tensions

Message from the press service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

"This morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart about the situation in the south of Russia with the private military company Wagner. The heads of State agreed on joint actions.

As a follow-up to the agreements, the President of Belarus, having further clarified the situation through his own channels, in coordination with the President of Russia, held talks with the head of the Wagner PMCS, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The negotiations lasted throughout the day. As a result, we came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted the proposal of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed persons of the Wagner company on the territory of Russia and further steps to de-escalate tension.

At the moment, there is an absolutely profitable and acceptable solution to the situation on the table, with security guarantees for the fighters of the Wagner PMCs.

As previously reported, the President of Belarus also held two meetings with the country's power bloc on this situation today."

Today at 9 pm the Presidents of Belarus and Russia spoke on the phone again, according to the press service of Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of negotiations with the leadership of PMC Wagner.

The President of Russia supported and thanked his Belarusian counterpart for the work done.