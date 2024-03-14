Hamas Has Destroyed Israel (But Not How You Think)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is going down a dangerous road in Gaza. Their stated goal is to eliminate Hamas but in reality there is no way they can achieve this goal. Hamas does not pose a long term threat to Israel, it never has and it never will. October 7th was the result of a failure in Israeli defense, not an advancement of Hamas military capability.