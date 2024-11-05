Why Study Islam?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As everyone throws Israel under the bus, there is a bigger picture that people are missing. Why do these nations go to battle in the end? It's because there is a covenant for God to fulfill left and it will culminate around Jerusalem. It is imperative that you here both sides of the story and understand what the battle is about in the end.