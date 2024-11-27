RT News - November 27 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 27, 2024
rt.com
As the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah comes into force, the Israeli Prime minister says the focus will now turn to the fight with Hamas and Iran, while reserving the right for new strikes on Lebanon. Our correspondent rushes to safety as Beirut is bombed relentlessly ahead of the ceasefire coming into force. 20 strikes hit the Lebanese capital in the space of just two minutes during the IDF's persistent attacks overnight. And Moscow says it will retaliate over Kiev's new ATACMS missile strike on Russia's Kursk region. Ten rockets were shot down, while three missiles wounded several servicemen and damaged an air defence radar.