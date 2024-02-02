Hamas issued their own statement about October 7th & got ignored! (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel KernowDamo at:-

https://youtu.be/le9V97VPQo8?si=pYGVEReDuYpiE0y5

26 Jan 2024 UNITED KINGDOM

Our one-sided media prove that point as Israel continues to get mass coverage, yet Hamas' own statement goes unreported.

Right, so it’s a somewhat obvious oversight in journalistic coverage of the events of October 7th, that nobody had bothered to actually ask Hamas why they did what they did. Whilst nobody condones the violence they may have shown on the night of October 7th, so many narratives have been weaved in order to, at least at first, justify the Israeli response, before it became crystal clear it wasn’t proportionate, it was genocide that was being carried out instead. In light of that, you’d think that perhaps somebody might try and y’know talk to Hamas, get their side of the story, interview them about their actions, their plans and their intentions but no, not a hope, not from our media. In fact Hamas HAVE released a statement, but that’s too much like effort to pay attention to as well it’d seem. In fact for this statement to come to my attention it has come from a Palestinians academic in the West Bank, to a Palestine activist in this country, who took it to a renowned independent news site, so it seems only right that their side of the story should be told as widely as possible, so people can make as informed an opinion having both sides of the story and whether you’re pro Israel or Pro Palestine, or frankly are just pro peace and want an end to the atrocities, you can’t argue with the need to hear from all concerned can you?

Right so there is a Hamas statement on what happened on October 7th and having heard from large swathes of the media what Israel have said about the events of that night, versus what has been discovered following investigation, perhaps the Hamas version of events is well overdue being heard. What a pity none of the media seem interested! Fortunately, those with an interest in getting this point of view heard have worked to achieve this. A briefing provided by Hamas, has been passed along to the UK by Palestinian academic Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, who teaches at Bethlehem University in the West Bank and also runs the Palestinian Museum of Natural History. Having passed this briefing onto a Palestinian rights activist in the UK, Flavio Centofanti, they have in turn passed it onto Skwawkbox who have reproduced the briefing in what is a UK exclusive, sad to say, when surely journalism is about exposing the truth and that requires viewpoints from both sides of these atrocities in order to ascertain? No other media have picked this up, it is impossible for large big budget mainstream news sources to not be aware of this briefing, so what gives guys? If you aren’t covering something as important as a key piece to this story, like the version of events of one of the actual parties involved, then what are you doing? Shaping a narrative, telling us what to think instead, clearly. We’ve learned a lot in the three months since October 7th, see if this 10 point response from Hamas and any of the contents thereof ring any bells with you and use it to formulate your own opinion.





**Subscribe to the channel here** https://www.youtube.com/KernowDamo?su...





►ABOUT ME:

Hi, I'm Damien Willey. I'm a former welder, but now I'm a writer, blogger, vlogger and presenter and interviewer with Socialist Telly (Please do go and visit what we all get up to on





/ socialisttelly )

I'm an unpaid carer for my disabled wife and daughter and as such we know all too well the difficulties that associated with that living in Tory Britain and I personally believe the answer lies in socialism.

This channel, along with my other social media act as outlets to push back against that, to demand better of our politicians and leaders, to pull apart the media spin that supports them and the way the UK is run and to give a voice, loud as mine is, to the voiceless.





►CONTACT:

Email: [email protected]





►SUPPORT:

If you appreciate the importance of alternative media in the UK and enjoy my work please consider financially supporting it. Various options to suit all budgets, please visit linktr.ee/KernowDamo to find out more. Please support Independent Media.





►SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Alternatively please share this video on your favourite social media & if you'd like to see what I get up to elsewhere, yoy can also find links to my presence elsewhere at linktr.ee/KernowDamo





Damo Rants Kernow Damo hamas,israel hamas war,hamas hostages,israel,israel hamas,gaza,hamas israel war,israel war,israel gaza war,hamas attack,idf,israel palestine,palestine,gaza war,middle east conflict,hamas statement,hamas october 7th,benjamin netanyahu,netanyahu hamas,hannibal directive idf,hannibal directive,kernow damo,damo rants,israel genocide,damo,kernowdamo,israel war crimes,gaza genocide,israel hostages,palestinian hostages,operation al aqsa flood



