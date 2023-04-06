BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Ch. 18 Fallen is Babylon the Great (Catholic Apocalypse Part 12)
38 views • 04/06/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Nov 10, 2016

Dr. Taylor Marshall goes line by line through Chapter 18 of the Book of Revelation describing the apocalyptic language as fulfilled in the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70. He gives special attention to the liturgical and quasi-sacramental place of Jerusalem and how the city became a liturgical prostitute – in the words of Saint John. If you like history and Scripture, please listen.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_Y0W15LesY

Keywords
bible studychristianjerusalemcatholicrevelationbabylon the greatdr taylor marshall
