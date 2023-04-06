Revelation Ch. 18 Fallen is Babylon the Great (Catholic Apocalypse Part 12)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 10, 2016
Dr. Taylor Marshall goes line by line through Chapter 18 of the Book of Revelation describing the apocalyptic language as fulfilled in the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70. He gives special attention to the liturgical and quasi-sacramental place of Jerusalem and how the city became a liturgical prostitute – in the words of Saint John. If you like history and Scripture, please listen.
