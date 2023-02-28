Just say No...

Aisling O’Loughlin will be speaking to primary school teacher, Barra De Róiste about the on-going difficulties that children are facing in the classroom regarding mask mandates, the action that teachers have initiated in an attempt to halt the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year olds. They’ll also be discussing Barra’s involvement in the annual turning of the Sovereign Seal which takes place on the 21st of January.

There will also be an exclusive first look at a new short film about Irish teachers and children talking about masks and vaccines.

This video by the Irish Inquiry was removed by YouTube. Re-uploaded here to share the message.