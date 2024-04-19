Horrible! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Blow Up Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks Near Avdiivka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Apr 16, 2024
Today, we're diving into a fascinating topic: how Ukrainian drones are changing the battlefield, specifically by targeting and destroying Russia's most advanced operational tank, the T-90. A
New footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show the destruction of an advanced Russian T-90 tank in a drone attack. The strike occurred near the eastern town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces used a drone to precisely target and destroy. Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated, That's a firework! An FPV drone destroyed a Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million.
