BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrible! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Blow Up Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks Near Avdiivka
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 04/19/2024

US Military News


Apr 16, 2024


Today, we're diving into a fascinating topic: how Ukrainian drones are changing the battlefield, specifically by targeting and destroying Russia's most advanced operational tank, the T-90. A


New footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show the destruction of an advanced Russian T-90 tank in a drone attack. The strike occurred near the eastern town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces used a drone to precisely target and destroy. Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated, That's a firework! An FPV drone destroyed a Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million.


For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbwhuWHcKsw

Keywords
russiawardronesus military newsukrainetankshorriblefpvblow upavdiivkamost advancedt-90m
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy