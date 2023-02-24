© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wayward Wives And Adulteresses.Proverbs 23:26-28 (NIV).
26) My son, give me your heart
and let your eyes delight in my ways,
27) for an adulterous woman is a deep pit,
and a wayward wife is a narrow well.
28) Like a bandit she lies in wait
and multiplies the unfaithful among men.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress is a deep pit that ensnares her victims.
The wayward wife is a narrow well that is difficult to squirm out of.
https://pc1.tiny.us/msf9awsf