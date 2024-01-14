InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - U.S. Journalist Murdered By NWO Puppets

U.S. Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira had attempted to flee Ukraine but was detained, tortured, and left to die in a Ukranian prison. The U.S. Government fully aware of the situation. This after the United States has handed over billions in aid and military weapons to the Biden/ Zelensky money laundering operation. Just today, Joe Biden claimed that there is no crisis on the U.S. southern border as the United States collapses under the strain. While the NWO makes its move, ramping up a war between Sweden and Russia. While banning a growing constitutional party in Germany. As German farmers protest the NWO's war on their livelihood en masse.

