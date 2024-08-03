Secret Service Director Updates Media on Trump Shooter Investigation - today

Secret Service director (new guy after Cheatle's resignation) updates media on Trump shooter investigation. Video was from 'Live' today, Aug 2nd.

Acting U.S. Secret Service director Ronald Rowe is delivering an update on the investigation into the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Trump.

It comes days after Rowe was grilled by senators, as the agency faces bipartisan criticism for the agency's failures at the Trump rally. His predecessor Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid the fallout. The press briefing is streaming at 2 p.m. EDT.



