NYPD clashes with anti-ICE protesters - Full Video
East Ghost Reports
East Ghost Reports
53 views • 2 months ago

6/10/25: A massive anti-ICE protest in Lower Manhattan erupted into chaos as thousands of protesters flooded the streets near City Hall and Foley Square, clashing with police and forcing the NYPD to enact a citywide level three mobilization. Agitators also clashed with police outside a federal immigration courthouse at 26 Federal Plaza, throwing cones, barricades and other objects at police. 80 protesters were arrested.

EGR reporting for The Post Millennial 

protesticenypd
