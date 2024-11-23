BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RIP Scott Bennett with RIP Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Scott's first time in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
228 views • 6 months ago

RIP Scott Bennett with RIP Russell 'Texas' Bentley in Russia for the first time.

They both died this year, Scott at 53 of pancreatic cancer, and Russell at 64 was murdered in April in Donetsk.

Please read and view the other 2 videos today. I posted at least one other video with Scott Bennett, that I remember a few years ago. Use the search magnifier, type 'Bennett'.

I've posted dozens of Russell 'Texas' Bentley videos, who I consider a friend, and a great fellow Texan. RIP, miss him. 

Adding: This is what Ludmila Bentley (Russell's wife) said about this interview that she video taped with both of them, and her comment: 

Russell and I interviewed him for Sputnik in the lobby of the hotel where Scott was staying when he came to Donetsk.

“It's possible Scott Bennett was murdered. Quite possibly for telling the truth about the conflict in Ukraine.

Scott was the author of our documentaries and one of our top military experts. He appeared regularly on RT and Sputnik. A retired Pentagon military intelligence officer, he traveled to Donbass and showed what was really happening there.

After Scott sent Congress his report on Kiev's crimes in the Belgorod region, he wrote to friends that he was not suicidal. Just in case something happened to him.

He never mentioned anywhere that he was sick with anything. At all. Two weeks ago, he was still in great shape. And suddenly out of the blue he dies of cancer, which he never had, according to his many different friends,” Margarita Simonyan wrote in her TG channel.

Cynthia

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbass
