What’s On Juan’s Mind Today? | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | April 25th 2024

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:

- Pecking order of highest courts in the land

- It’s a Republic and not a Democracy simply explained

- All frauds will be revealed – already underway

- This moment in time is about the court of public opinion (82%) – What’s your opinion? Pick a lane then live with it

- Central Europe on the verge of nuclear war

- Global banking crisis = Halt of national and international transactions

- Conflict fighting – food scarcity





NOTE: Juan was cut off due to technical issues on international travel. John opens up candidly about his Covid experience, General Flynn and discusses new news resources for the public to consider and more.





