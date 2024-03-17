© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Aren't Playing Call of Duty
Al-Qassam Brigades sniping a Zionist soldier south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. 2024/03/10
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
