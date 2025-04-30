WAR: INDIA VS PAKISTAN! - New Manufactured Crisis! - Nuclear War Threatened! - False Flag In Kashmir

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the manufactured crisis between India and Pakistan as the two countries who've historically been enemies clash over a false flag attack in the Indian controlled Kashmir region allegedly by the so-called "Resistance Front."





This attack happened at a festival and it is clear neither Pakistan or India actually benefits from this. Clearly this was a false flag similar to the Maidan Massacre in Ukraine in 2014 which lead to the coup and the current war with Russia.





The purpose is to push the entire middle east into an irreversible conflict allowing Israel and the west to devastate the region eventually leading to the building of a new governance system in the region benefitting the global technocratic power shift from the west to the east.





It is also clear that this will lead to mass migration of both Indians and Pakistanis.





The fact that both sides are threatening nuclear war and that the Indian Military has been given the go ahead by Modi to respond as they please, we may be witnessing one of the most historic moments in the history of India and Pakistan.





Meanwhile Imran Khan remains in prison.





Trump has been bragging that the United States will lead the way in a war with Iran alongside Israel after signing the largest defense spending budget in history ($1 trillion).





The staged show between the United States, Russia and Ukraine continues as well with Trump meeting with Zelensky in a photo op at the Vatican.





China and Taiwan are moving closer to war as well.





All of these wars are manufactured for the same purpose and people continue to think sitting on their hands by supporting some criminal puppet politician is going to save them.





Problem, reaction, solution, repeat. It is Hegelian.





People must prepare as individuals or succumb to this reset agenda. People may be waking up to false flags like 9/11 as Senator Ron Johnson calls for a new investigation into Building 7 which will likely be as fake as the Epstein and JFK files, but most don't see the psychosocial false flags right in front of them...





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025