Drink Along w #beerandgear 91: Voodoo Ranger Atomic Citrus Blood Orange Ale 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitter beer face commercial, I don't even know if keystone still exists lol.
* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0u8AHYqi5E
Running 7% for the ABV, the IBUs are 10 and the SRM is best guessed as 13 (Lovibond)
I liked this brew, very tasty without becoming a juice box.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Big 3
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/