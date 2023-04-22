BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
While the CCP operatives were immediately released on bail the day they were arrested, Mr. Miles Guo and Yvette Wang have been held in jail for over a month, and bail was repeatedly denied
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f2ae09a46

04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: While the CCP operatives were immediately released on bail the day they were arrested, Mr. Miles Guo and Yvette Wang have been held in jail for over a month, and bail was repeatedly denied. Thus, it is clear that the judicial system in this country is a two-tier system.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/19/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson电台节目：中共的特务在被捕当天就立即得以保释，而郭文贵先生和王雁平却被监禁了一个多月，保释一再被拒绝。由此可见，这个国家的司法系统是个双标的系统。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweapon ccp miles guo taiwan artemisinin covid19 gnews covid hydroxychloroquine ivermectin ccpvirus new federal state of china bgy nfsc whisleblower gmusic gettr hcoin himalaya exchange hpay vaccine disaster gfashion 13579
