© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f2ae09a46
04/19/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio Show: While the CCP operatives were immediately released on bail the day they were arrested, Mr. Miles Guo and Yvette Wang have been held in jail for over a month, and bail was repeatedly denied. Thus, it is clear that the judicial system in this country is a two-tier system.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/19/2023 妮可参加Winn Tucson电台节目：中共的特务在被捕当天就立即得以保释，而郭文贵先生和王雁平却被监禁了一个多月，保释一再被拒绝。由此可见，这个国家的司法系统是个双标的系统。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平