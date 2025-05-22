5.22.25 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Sacha Stone & Matthew Hazen, San Diego Court Judge, Asst DA & Investigator complicit in the takedown of Dr. Robert O. Young, Evidence emerges

In defense of Dr Robert Young, Sacha Stone, Scott and Matthew Hazen discuss the moves lining up to deal with a potential aftermath of a corrupt assistant DA in San Diego county, a corrupt investigator and a complicit judge in the criminal takedown of Dr Robert O. Young by doing the bidding of big Pharma to end the life of a man who can heal people from gods pharmacy. This will be an ongoing saga depending on what the courts do next week in the sentencing of Dr. Young on the heels of a rigged judicial proceeding.





If you would like to show your support come out to the San Diego county Vista courthouse by 8 AM on May 28, one hour before Dr. Young's sentencing. There are things in motion that could free him that day so we need to exercise our constitutional God-given rights of peaceful assembly outside the courthouse. No chaos, no disrespect and no extreme activity. Just peacefully showing our support and putting the court on notice that they are now under the spotlight.





Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/





Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.





Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at psfmasterpeace.com or at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=11541





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com





Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/





See War on Truth The Movie https://hisglory.tv. USE CODE PSF





Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter





Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1





Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038