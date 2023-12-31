Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
So interesting - news about Venezuela being a thorn in America's side with millions of Military Aged Men coming over our Southern Border to possibly kill you and take your home
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
128 views
Published 2 months ago

This is so out of control I can not even get my mind around it. They are just waiting for the Go order when all these people will start attacking our cities and our people

Keywords
conservativevenezuelaflyover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket