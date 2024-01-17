Alluring NDEs Snare Souls

Millions are lured into abandoning the doctrine of Hell by convincing near death experiences that promise bliss to all.
Are "angels of light" luring men to abandon the Gospel like fly fishermen who tie flies and hijack the minds of fish?
I am testing a new microphone in East Africa in preparation for a seminar this weekend...
https://youtu.be/qu04-dAyLl0?si=Yg9ouV5gwdEH-tmg
