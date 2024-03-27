Testing - UAVs utilizing AI are being tested by Russian forces, reportedly also in the Special Military Operation - part 2

Testing.. At first I didn't think it hit, so looked again... it hit the front hood, bounced off leaving a red dye to test with, no explosives for test. Cynthia

🛸 Reconnaissance (video 1) and Strike (video 2 this one) UAVs utilizing AI are being tested by Russian forces, reportedly also in the Special Military Operation.

Recently, Russian developers presented the "Ploshchad" smart drone system, capable of autonomously targeting.

In the second video (this one), the operator indicates the target to the drone, then the UAV flies to the target automatically, unaffected by EW measures and other radio interference, and strikes the target. The inscription "AUTO" and the red reticle indicate the operation of artificial intelligence in targeting.