Introduction to The Correcting Time Series

Our planet is in the midst of a great awakening and correction to return us to the divine plans of evolution for our world where we collaborate with spiritual personalities to cultivate a heavenly way of life here. This is the introduction to the series. You can find more at www.institutechristconsciousness.org by clicking on this link: https://www.institutechristconsciousness.org/4-the-correcting-time.html