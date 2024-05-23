Brighteon Broadcast News, May 23, 2024 – A new Golden Age era of WEALTH and ABUNDANCE is about to commence for non-western nations

- The challenges of verifying reality in a world of virtual and artificial information. (4:57)

- Ivan Raiklin's deep state target list and legal action. (10:33)

- Promises of mass arrests of deep state officials. (19:07)

- US Empire's criminality and coming collapse. (25:33)

- The impending collapse of the US #dollar and the rise of the #BRICS currency system. (49:26)

- Economic collapse and how to prepare for it by transitioning assets to #gold, #silver, and #crypto (55:27)

- EPA dictates and emissions regulations in agriculture. (1:07:12)

- US-Ukraine conflict escalation and potential WW3. (1:18:14)

- Potential global conflict and historical narratives. (1:23:43)

- Using organic soil products to grow food. (1:29:30)

- Hitler's alleged Zionist and communist ties. (1:37:29)

- Neoconservatism, Zionism, and plans for global conflict. (2:01:13)

- Jewish and Christian beliefs, with a focus on prophecy and end times. (2:13:39)

- Zionism, Christian Zionism, and the Rapture. (2:20:45)





