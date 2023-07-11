© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychology/Mind Control is Crucial For The Great Reset
No fear, the monsters are bluffing: How Mr. Global, with the help of psychopathic Psycholologists, Psychiatrists, Sociologists, etc. is trying to push through the Great Reset by way of panic mongering
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2316350