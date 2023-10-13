BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fake History? - Quartet Preview
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
46 followers
57 views • 10/13/2023

Where was history wrong (fake history) and why does it matter?

We are finding out that the notion that victors write the history is very real indeed and more and more indications are emerging that claim that “well known” historical events about which we have been told – and taught – didn’t happen at all. Significant elements of WWII to say nothing about subsequent (and more recent) events like the Covid “epidemic” are just the latest in a string of government and academic narrative manipulations. With John Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and special guest Frank Jacob.

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-fake-history/

historymanipulationnarrativejohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennisfrank jacob
