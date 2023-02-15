BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Non-Human Element & the Plans for a Fake Alien Invasion
Katy Odin
Katy Odin
114 views • 02/15/2023

But Human Been In Outer Space for 4033 B.C Atlantis Adam Son Able Has Children . & Adam & Eve Date Back to 16000 B.C and Noah Flood in 4033 B.C It Said More then 1/3 of Atlantis Escape the Earth to Aldebaran New Atlantis. Native America Indians two tribes Left Earth in 395 A.D to Wohpe & Hiwater in Aldebaran also in 473 A.D Odin Left Earth from Norway to Asgard Aldebaran Children of Barabbas also from Norway in March 1 ,1945 16 Vril 9 Flying Saucers from Norway to Alpha Centauri B  Maria Orsic all 100% Human

Keywords
satanufohumanvikingflying saucersodinbarabbasreptiliannative america indiansmaria orsic
